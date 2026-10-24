Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
8h

Elon Musk makes my skin crawl.

And for those who are following, of course Musk is Bloodline. Swiss 'Haldimann' on his mother's side.

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Marc Manfredi's avatar
Marc Manfredi
7h

Then there’s Woody Allen

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