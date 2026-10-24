I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

WHY IS LITERALLY EVERYBODY IN POWER A SEXUAL DEVIANT?!

This is a rhetorical question, of course. Because when you’re a sexual deviant, chances are you’ve got plenty of things someone could use to blackmail you. And when someone has that kind of dirt on you, you become a whole lot easier to control. Practically everybody on the world stage is either a sexual deviant, a pedophile, or somehow connected to one.

And yet, knowing all of this, somehow I still manage to be shocked when I come across stories like this. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you do a little more digging and discover that the Musk family is somehow even more psychopathic than you originally thought.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, raised his stepdaughter, Jana, from the time she was just four years old.

He then went on to have TWO CHILDREN WITH HER.

Yes, you read that correctly. Elon Musk’s father had two children with a girl he helped raise as his own daughter.

And this isn’t some wild conspiracy theory circulating on the internet. Errol Musk openly admitted it himself.

And the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

In 2018, SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against him.

The woman worked as a member of the cabin crew aboard SpaceX’s corporate jets. She accused Musk of exposing his penis to her, rubbing her leg without her consent, and then offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Yes, a horse. Apparently, that was his idea of a proposition.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Now, doesn’t that sound like something you’d hear from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims?

And speaking of Epstein, Elon Musk was quite friendly with him, too.

Musk’s name appears nearly 1,500 times in the Epstein files and emails show that Musk and Epstein communicated multiple times about potential visits to Epstein’s private island.

In one email to Epstein, Musk wrote:

Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.

Now, keep in mind that Epstein was already a convicted sex offender by 2012, and his reputation as a creep was practically an open secret among the wealthy and powerful people who surrounded him.

So forgive me for finding it a little difficult to believe that Musk had absolutely no idea what kind of man he was dealing with or what might be going on at the parties Epstein was hosting.

And while it’s certainly no surprise to me that there are sexual deviants in the Musk family, considering everything we’ve seen and heard about Elon himself, I have to say that his father having two children with a girl he helped raise from the age of four is a whole different level of disturbing.

But seriously, did you know that Elon Musk’s father had TWO CHILDREN with his own stepdaughter?

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.