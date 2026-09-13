Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
12h

I witnessed 1 'modelling' show my husband encouraged our 12 year old daughter to enter. I felt I was the only adult seriously questioning what this was really about: showing children as sexual objects. Modelling is the core industry in this parading for procurement.

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Elijah's avatar
Elijah
13h

The Netflix tv documentary skirts around these issues and portrays the parents as sympathetic figures. I believe the documentary itself is part of the coverup. Ownership of Netflix itself is suspiciously tolerant of pedophilia.

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