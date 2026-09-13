WARNING: This is not just another exposé on the JonBenét Ramsey case. This deep dive goes far beyond the ransom note and the theories you’ve already heard a thousand times.

We’re going into details about this case that most people have never heard before.

This includes pedophilia, powerful elites, child trafficking rings, and some of the suspicious characters surrounding JonBenét before and after her murder.

Some of what you’re about to read is deeply disturbing.

Keep reading if you dare…

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JonBenét Patricia Ramsey was six years old when she was found dead inside her family’s Boulder, Colorado home on December 26, 1996.

Her lifeless body was found lying on a cold basement floor, wrapped in a blanket. She had been sexually abused, severely beaten about the head—causing a massive skull fracture—and then strangled to death. She was dressed in a sweatshirt that covered a long-sleeved undershirt. White pajama bottoms covered her white panties, which were stained with blood.

Nearly thirty years later, her murder remains one of the most infamous unsolved cases in American history. But there are parts of the Ramsey story that rarely get the same attention as the ransom note, the pageants, or the endless speculation over what happened inside that house.

First, JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, wasn’t simply a wealthy businessman.

John had served as a Naval officer and pilot in the Philippines during the late 1960s before entering the business world and eventually forming Access Graphics.

By 1996, the year JonBenét was killed, Access Graphics had reportedly surpassed $1 billion in annual sales.

The company later became a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, one of the largest military and intelligence contractors in the country.

After the buyout, John remained president and CEO of Access Graphics, and in 1995, he was made a vice president of Lockheed Martin.

Her mother, Patsy Ramsey, had her own unusual background. Before becoming JonBenét’s mother and introducing her daughter to the pageant world, Patsy had been a pageant star herself. She won Miss West Virginia in 1977 and later served as an official hostess for the state of West Virginia, a public-facing role that involved representing the state and welcoming visitors at official events and functions. She later moved into advertising in Atlanta, where she eventually met John.

JonBenét also had a nine-year-old brother, Burke Ramsey, living in the home at the time of her death, as well as three older half-siblings from John Ramsey’s previous marriage: Elizabeth, Melinda, and John Andrew. Elizabeth had died in a car accident four years earlier, in 1992.

The Ramsey family

THE NIGHT BEFORE THE MURDER…

The evening before JonBenét was found dead inside her family’s home, the Ramseys had spent Christmas night at a party hosted by Fleet White Jr., John Ramsey’s best friend.

According to the Ramseys’ account of that night, the family left the Whites’ Christmas party at around 9:00 PM. On the way home, they made a couple of stops to drop off Christmas gifts to friends before returning to their Boulder home, where they said JonBenét and Burke were put to bed.

It’s important to understand the world we’re dealing with here. The Ramseys were extremely wealthy and many of the people surrounding them, both before and after JonBenét’s death, moved in similarly wealthy and influential circles. These people would be considered the ‘elite.’

Fleet White Jr. was no exception. His father was an incredibly wealthy businessman whose oil company was sold to Exxon for a substantial sum. These weren’t ordinary families living ordinary lives in Boulder. There was serious money and political connections surrounding the people at the center of this case.

It’s also interesting to note that Fleet White Jr’s son is a U.S. Navy veteran and is currently serving as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs.

Fleet White III in his role as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs…it’s a big club and we ain’t in it, nor do we want to be .

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THE MORNING OF THE MURDER…

Early the next morning, Patsy Ramsey said she discovered something bizarre inside the house: a two-and-a-half-page ransom note claiming that JonBenét had been kidnapped by a “small foreign faction.”

JonBenét was nowhere to be found, and Patsy called 911 to report her daughter missing. But the Ramseys also began calling people from their inner circle to the house, including Fleet Jr. and Priscilla White, John and Barbara Fernie, their pastor, Rol Hoverstock and JonBenét’s pediatrician, Dr. Francesco Beuf.

By the time Boulder police arrived, what should have been treated as a tightly controlled potential kidnapping scene was filled with family friends and other people moving through the Ramsey home.

And somehow, despite a six-year-old child supposedly being kidnapped from the house and an extraordinary ransom note sitting inside it, no police detective arrived until after 8:00 that morning, when Boulder detective Linda Arndt finally arrived.

Arndt would later describe being left essentially alone inside an increasingly chaotic and emotionally charged house. She said she repeatedly requested backup from her superiors but the help she was asking for never arrived.

Hours passed.

Finally, at around 1:00 PM, Arndt instructed John Ramsey and Fleet White to search the house again for anything that seemed unusual.

John went into the basement, opened the door to a small cellar room, and found JonBenét’s body.

The six-year-old girl that everyone believed had been kidnapped had been inside the Ramsey home the entire time.

JonBenét was dead. There had been no kidnapping. The ransom note was a fraud.

One officer had this to say about John and Patsy’s reactions to the discovery of the body:

What was interesting was when John Ramsey brought the body upstairs he never cried. But when he laid her down, he started to moan, while peering around to see who was looking.

Patsy, he said, “peered at him through splayed fingers” while making sobbing sounds. The officer described being haunted by the manner in which Patsy kept staring at him. He also noted that he never saw either of the Ramsey’s attempt to comfort or console the other.

But there’s another 911 call from the Ramsey house that almost never gets talked about.

Just three days before JonBenét was found dead, someone called 911 from the Ramsey home during a Christmas party on December 23.

There were around 100 people at the house that night, including some of the most prominent members of Boulder’s elite society.

And here’s the strange part: we still don’t know who all of those people were or why someone called 911 that night.

The full guest list has never been made public.

Neither has the reason for the call.

A PEDOPHILE RING

So what actually happened to JonBenét Ramsey and why did the murder of this particular child become a national obsession?

Children are murdered in America far more often than most people want to think about yet those cases rarely receive anything close to the wall-to-wall attention JonBenét’s death did.

So what was different about this one and what are we to make of the Ramsey case?

Because once you start digging into what actually happened after JonBenét was murdered, the cover-up becomes impossible to ignore. This investigation was compromised from day one and that kind of protection doesn’t happen without systemic corruption.

From the earliest days of the investigation there were allegations involving child pornography and people connected to the Ramsey family, alongside serious questions about whether investigators actually followed those leads.

Police records show that warrants were obtained to search the Ramsey home for pornographic material. The San Jose Mercury News reported that investigators:

had a strong suspicion that someone in the family had an interest in child pornography…three days after the girl’s bludgeoned body was discovered in the basement of her family’s upscale home, Boulder police seized computers, computer disks, CD-ROMs, video and still photography equipment, according to the search warrants.

Police seized at least 150 videotapes from the Ramsey home. 150 videotapes!

There were also allegations that John Ramsey had been seen frequenting a sketchy Denver porno shop and that computers at Access Graphics contained child pornography.

Then there was therapist Mary Bienkowski, who spoke of a pedophile ring operating around Boulder. Bienkowski said a client she had treated for ten years was a former victim of the ring and claimed it had direct connections to the Ramsey family.

Even more disturbing, Bienkowski said her client had given police the names of several people who witnessed JonBenét’s murder along with evidence that other children were still being abused.

The woman was reportedly interviewed by the FBI. Shortly afterward, she went into hiding because she was afraid for her life.

There is no indication that the leads she provided about JonBenét’s murder were ever investigated.

JonBenét Ramsey poses against a tree for a photo . A 6-year-old in a full face of makeup …

Then there was Randy Simons who was considered one of the best and most expensive child photographers in the Boulder area.

In June 1996, Simons took what were described as “cover-girl” photographs of JonBenét and also photographed her on several occasions with her best friend, Daphne White, Fleet White’s daughter.

Shortly after JonBenét was killed, Simons abruptly left his wife and daughter in Denver and moved to a remote area. No one seemed to know why he had done so.

Simons also sold his portfolio of JonBenét photographs for $7,500 after her death. Then, in 1998, he was arrested after being found walking naked in the street. During the arrest he reportedly blurted out, “I didn’t kill JonBenét!”

One year later, in 2019, Simons was charged with 15 counts of possessing child pornography.

There were other disturbing connections in Colorado as well.

During the Wonderland child-pornography raids in 1998, which took place across several cities in the United States, authorities arrested Richard Bruce Thomas, a computer consultant who lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, roughly an hour away from the Ramsey home.

His role in the network is unknown, but he was found dead the next day of as always, a purported suicide.

The police never examined his hard drive despite his proximity to Boulder and nature as a potential suspect.

Interestingly, the Wonderland raids commenced on September 1, with Thomas being found dead on September 6, and the Ramsey grand jury convened shortly thereafter on September 15.

The timing could suggest that the FBI suppressed the grand jury, which risked revealing a pedophile ring, until the raids were done, either to protect their sting operation or (if their motivation was more sinister) give themselves a chance to clean up the evidence.

The Wonderland Club was found to have 145 male members . Membership was granted when an individual could provide 10,000 pictures of children being sexually abused that would then be circulated to members worldwide .

Then there was James Partin, who was arrested for distributing child pornography online. Investigators reportedly found a photograph of JonBenét Ramsey inside his home. Partin was also the prime suspect in the 1983 disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from Idaho Springs, Colorado.

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APPARENT ODDITIES

The ransom note was more than two pages long with nonstop rambling. It was written on Patsy Ramsey’s own notepad and it was found in the same house as the supposed kidnapping victim’s body. This is the only known case in criminal history where a ransom note was left in the same location as the victim’s body.

The author of this supposed “ransom note” demanded a ransom of exactly $118,000 in cash, which happened to be the amount of the Christmas bonus that John had received.

JonBenét’s body was hidden in an out-of-the-way room in the basement. John and Patsy themselves said it was the kind of location that only somebody already familiar with the house and the family’s patterns would know about.

Then there’s Patsy’s 911 call. Dispatcher Kim Archuleta said Patsy apparently thought she had hung up, but the line remained open. Archuleta said she heard Patsy’s entire demeanor change once she believed nobody on the other end was listening.

And nobody reacted when the 10:00 AM deadline passed. The ransom note said the kidnappers would call between 8:00 and 10:00 that morning. Ten o’clock came and went, the kidnappers never called, and nobody in the house appeared to react to the fact that the deadline had just passed.

SEXUAL ABUSE

This is where the case becomes even more disturbing.

The official autopsy: Boulder County coroner Dr. John Meyer documented physical injury to JonBenét’s genital area. His report described inflammation and “epithelial erosion,” meaning that the surface layer of tissue had been damaged or worn away. In other words, this wasn’t simply redness. There was actual injury to the tissue in the genital area of a six-year-old child. Meyer documented those injuries in the autopsy report, although he stopped short of explicitly stating in the report that they were the result of sexual abuse.

What Meyer allegedly said privately: Detective Linda Arndt later swore in an affidavit that Meyer told her privately that somebody had sexual contact with JonBenét.

The outside forensic experts: Early in the investigation, Boulder police assembled a panel of respected forensic pathologists from around the country to examine the medical evidence. They concluded that JonBenét had been sexually abused , with nearly unanimous agreement that the evidence indicated both acute abuse around the time of her death and chronic abuse predating that night .

Dr. Robert Kirschner: The University of Chicago forensic pathologist concluded that JonBenét’s genital injuries were consistent with digital penetration “that night as well as previous molestation.”

Dr. Cyril Wecht: Wecht reached the same conclusion after examining the findings contained in Meyer’s autopsy report. In his book Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?, however, he went even further, developing his theory that JonBenét’s death occurred during a sexual encounter or “sex game” that turned fatal.

JonBenét’s pediatrician, Dr. Francesco Beuf: Beuf maintained that he had never seen any evidence that JonBenét had been sexually abused. But if multiple forensic experts believed that JonBenét showed signs of chronic sexual abuse, how did the doctor who had been treating her miss it?

JonBenet Ramsey, again, in a full face of makeup .

LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE (OR LACK THEREOF)

A telltale sign of a protected pedophile operation is a law enforcement investigation that has been compromised, obstructed, or deliberately steered away from the truth.

And one of the most blatant examples of that happened the moment JonBenét’s body was discovered, when normal police procedure seemed to go completely out the window.

John Ramsey picked up his daughter’s lifeless body and removed the tape from her mouth. Strangely, the autopsy report would later make no mention of tape residue around her mouth. He then carried JonBenét upstairs and laid her on the floor.

Side note: I know people react to unimaginable trauma in different ways, but I still find this incredibly strange. Your six-year-old daughter is lying dead on the basement floor and your immediate instinct is to pick up her body and carry her upstairs? I mean, seriously. I cannot even imagine being coherent enough in that moment to do anything other than completely lose my mind.

After John Ramsey brought Jonbenét upstairs, Patsy immediately collapsed over her daughter’s body. A detective then moved JonBenét’s body again and covered her with a blanket.

Within a matter of minutes, some of the most crucial evidence in the entire case had been hopelessly contaminated.

And that was hardly the only problem with the investigation.

Here’s just a few more examples:

Detective Linda Arndt repeatedly asked for backup that never came. She was left trying to control a house full of people while investigating a missing six-year-old child. The department’s failure to properly secure the scene would later be blamed on Arndt herself, leading to accusations that she was being made the scapegoat for failures that went far above her.

An FBI agent said high-level command staff “inhibited the officers and the detectives from doing the job that they knew they needed to do,” including interfering with efforts to separate John and Patsy Ramsey for questioning. Separating the prime suspects so their stories could be compared independently is Investigating 101. So why was Boulder Police leadership getting in the way of their own detectives doing this?

Detective Linda Arndt eventually said she feared for her own safety because of the people inside the Boulder Police Department. She claimed she was being targeted from within the department while damaging information about her was being fed to the media. She also said that she was simultaneously prohibited from publicly defending herself. Arndt eventually sued the City of Boulder and two of its police chiefs over how she was treated.

Investigators became fixated on the “Patsy Did It” theory. Multiple investigators were accused of failing to properly follow up on reports that fibers consistent with John Ramsey’s shirt were found in JonBenét’s underwear.

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CHILD SEX RING THEORY

If you’ve been following my work, you already know I’ve reported extensively on organized child sexual abuse involving wealthy and powerful people, including the Franklin scandal.

What matters here is that Colorado itself appears repeatedly in some of these stories. And once you start looking at what was happening in and around the state, the child sex ring theory in the JonBenét case becomes impossible to discuss without looking at that history.

Franklin child sex ring: Many victims of this network, including 1982 abduction victim Johnny Gosch, were held captive at a ranch house in Buena Vista, Colorado. They were taken across the country to service members of the political and business elite, including at other locations throughout Colorado. Even more disturbing, the message “Johnny Gosch was here” was found written in red nail polish on the bathroom wall of a Mexican restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado. Paul Bonacci identified it as a message written during a trip to Denver where he, Johnny, and other children had been taken.

Pat Sullivan case: Former Arapahoe County Sheriff Pat Sullivan was a nationally renowned lawman before he was busted trading meth for sex with a young man. Sullivan later admitted that this was part of a broader pattern of behavior, including disturbing admissions that some of his victims had been drugged and others were children. Many researchers believed that Sullivan was not operating alone and he was only one player in a much larger pedophile network operating across Colorado.

Aurora Police Department: Former officer Michael Mangino pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl. A later lawsuit alleged that Aurora Police had already received a sexual-misconduct complaint against Mangino but a sergeant destroyed it without opening an investigation. Mangino later claimed sexual misconduct was widespread inside the department and protected by supervisors.

ONE LAST NOTE

If the pedophile ring allegations are true, and I’m inclined to believe that they are, then it is more than likely JonBenét’s parents were involved in some capacity. And considering everything we know about the disturbing exploitation and abuse that can take place within the beauty pageant world, I don’t think that possibility is much of a stretch.

That theory became significantly more interesting in 2013 when previously sealed records revealed that a grand jury had ruled in 1999 to indict both John and Patsy Ramsey as accessories to their daughter’s murder. The indictments alleged that each parent had permitted JonBenét to be placed in a situation that posed a threat of injury resulting in her death and that each had helped someone responsible for the crime in an effort to prevent that person from being prosecuted.

The indictments were never pursued by the district attorney and they did not identify who the grand jury believed actually killed JonBenét.

Nearly thirty years later, what happened inside the Ramsey home that night remains a mystery, but I’d love to hear your thoughts on the case.

Relevant reading:

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