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Remember a few months ago when the FAA suddenly shut down air traffic around El Paso? At the time, nobody knew what was happening. Now we're finding out that the U.S. military was conducting an experimental GPS jamming exercise, and it ended in absolute catastrophe.

A medical transport plane carrying two pilots and two medical crew members had just departed Roswell, New Mexico when they flew straight into the middle of an electronic warfare exercise taking place near a nearby missile range. Investigators say the GPS interference, combined with low visibility and an air traffic control system that was already stretched beyond its limits, left the crew without the situational awareness they needed to recognize the mountain directly in their flight path before it was too late.

The aircraft slammed into the mountainside, killing all four people on board.

Four people left for what should have been a routine medical flight and never made it home because they unknowingly flew into the middle of a military test. This is the kind of story that should have dominated headlines, yet hardly anyone has even heard about it.

How does something like this happen? Why wasn't the surrounding airspace protected? Why weren't nearby airports given enough notice to keep civilian aircraft out of the area until the exercise was over?

I served in the military. We conducted training exercises all the time, and coordinating with the appropriate agencies/personnel wasn't optional. Notifications happened because people's lives depended on them.

So something about this doesn't sit right with me.

Maybe this was just a tragic accident. But even if that’s the case, the U.S. military put a civilian medical flight on a collision course with a government exercise, and four innocent people are dead because of it.

That isn’t just incompetence. It’s gross negligence and somebody needs to be held accountable.

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