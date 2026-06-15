Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
2hEdited

Influencers who sell their soul to the higheat bidder are not only given scripts to read out, the ruling predators also make sure that their influencers are also strongly boosted by the manipulative algorithms on the billiinaores' privately-owned social medias (the most effective form of propaganda and mind control that the ruling class ever had), while simultaneously making sure that those who are not taking money from the elite and are not aligned with their empire have their voices buried and their reach capped (like they're clearly doing to you Maddie and to other good people)

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
2h

It’s all fake and staged.

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