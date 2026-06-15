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In case you haven't figured it out yet, a lot of the people filling your feed every day are not independent voices. They’re paid puppets of the State. Most of them have built entire careers convincing millions of Americans that they're fearless truth tellers fighting for deeply held principles, when in reality they're selling a message that was handed to them moments before the camera started rolling.

Let’s use Riley Gaines as the example for today, but please understand this is something that takes place on both the left and the right of the political aisle.

The MAGA influencer has spent years building a national profile as a conservative activist, speaking passionately about issues like abortion, religious liberty, free speech, and women’s rights.

She presents those positions as deeply held convictions.

But in newly surfaced footage, Gaines appears to stop before a promotional recording and ask Patriot Mobile representatives:

“Wait, tell me the pillars again.”

The representatives then walk her through the organization’s core political priorities, including pro-life advocacy, the First Amendment, and the Second Amendment.

Moments later, she launches into a polished endorsement.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

If these issues are the defining causes of your public life, if you've built an entire career speaking about them, writing about them, fundraising around them, and turning them into a personal brand worth millions of dollars, why do you need a staffer standing off-camera reminding you what you're supposed to believe?

This question extends far beyond Riley Gaines.

Political influencer culture has quietly become one of the most lucrative businesses in America. The bigger the audience, the bigger the payday. Outrage drives engagement, engagement drives followers, and followers turn into sponsorships, speaking fees, television contracts, and political access.

Washington figured out a long time ago that social media is the new mainstream media. Millions of Americans no longer get their information from newspapers or the evening news. They get it from influencers sitting in front of ring lights and microphones. The people who shape public opinion have changed, and the people in power have adapted accordingly.

The intelligence community has infiltrated social media, and they use “influencers” to spread their propaganda. The influencers today are the Mockingbird journalists from yesterday.

Gaines reportedly earns tens of thousands of dollars for speaking engagements. She has millions of followers, her own show on Fox News, and a personal fortune that most Americans working full-time jobs could only ever dream of building. She's only 26 years old.

Americans should be asking what exactly they're buying when they hand over their trust, attention, loyalty, and money to people they've never met.

Remember: access is not handed out for free.

The people who end up on major television networks, speaking on national stages, and attending White House events are not truth tellers. They have no interest in actually fighting the Establishment because the Establishment is the reason they have such a large paycheck. They have to make a trade. And that trade usually involves selling their soul.

On the left and the right, these are not people you should look up to. They do not have your best interest at heart.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

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