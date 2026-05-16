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50,000 people in Lake Tahoe were told that they won’t be getting electricity anymore because the utility company will be sending all of it to the new data centers in town.

Still think this won’t affect you? That it won’t eventually make it into your neighborhood?

NV Energy, the Nevada utility that has supplied the bulk of Lake Tahoe’s electricity for decades, told Liberty Utilities (the small California company that services Lake Tahoe), that it will stop providing power after May 2027.

Imagine being told that your electric company will no longer be providing services to you anymore because AI data centers need that energy instead.

So now residents, local businesses, ski resorts, and entire neighborhoods are sitting there wondering what happens when the energy system they’ve relied on forever suddenly gets reorganized around artificial intelligence infrastructure.

And honestly, this story completely destroys the fantasy people still have about AI.

Most people hear “AI” and think of funny images, ChatGPT, apps, productivity tools, or some robot helping kids cheat on homework. What they don’t picture is the physical machine underneath it all. The endless warehouse buildings packed with servers that run day and night. Cooling systems the size of industrial plants. New transmission infrastructure. Massive electricity demand. Massive water demand.

And Tahoe is now competing with that machine.

Northern Nevada has quietly turned into one of the biggest AI infrastructure zones in the country. Google, Microsoft, Apple and a bunch of other tech companies have been expanding aggressively around the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Data centers already consumed around 22% of Nevada’s electricity last year, and projections show that number climbing fast.

One estimate found that just 12 data center projects in Northern Nevada could require nearly three Hoover Dams worth of electricity by 2033.

Three Hoover Dams… just to keep servers running.

That should genuinely alarm people.

This isn’t just about technology anymore. It’s about resources. Resources that human beings need in order to survive.

Every AI image people generate for fun, every chatbot request, every video, every automated search result is connected to this gigantic infrastructure buildout happening behind the scenes. And the bigger AI gets, the more power these companies need. More land. More cooling. More transmission lines. More energy production.

And then there’s the water issue, which almost nobody talks about.

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Water Consumption and AI

These facilities run insanely hot, so most of them use industrial cooling systems that consume huge amounts of freshwater. Generating a simple AI-written email can use the equivalent of a bottle of water depending on where the servers are located.

Now look at where all these facilities are being built: Nevada. Arizona. Texas. Utah.

Some of the driest parts of the country.

Credit: Stanford University

At the exact same time reservoirs are shrinking, droughts are getting worse, and wildfire seasons keep intensifying. These states are becoming AI infrastructure hubs because the land is cheap and corporations can build there fast.

That’s the part nobody wants to say out loud: the AI race, which is really just the construction of a global surveillance state, is crashing directly into an environmental crisis that was already spiraling out of control.

Even though we have communities in the U.S. who don’t have access to clean water, and even though the situation is far worse globally, the billionaires still chose to introduce AI.

And for every ChapGPT prompt you type, it takes up to 15 bottles of water to cool down those data centers. The billionaires launched this technology knowing that it would accelerate a climate catastrophe, in an already existing climate crisis, and then they shoved it into every part of our society so nobody could realistically avoid participating in it.

Corporations Buying Water Rights

To make matters even worse, corporations and people like Bill Gates, are secretly buying water rights all throughout the United States and the entire world.

Nestle, Coca-Cola, and Veolia control lakes, rivers, and aquifers.

Wall Street banks like J.P. Morgan treat water rights as “investments.”

Bill Gates and Alex Karp buy land that gives them control of underground water sources.

Blackrock and Vanguard quietly sit at the top, owning shares in all of them.

So the world is running out of water, the power grid is already being strained, and now entire towns like Lake Tahoe are being told they may lose electricity because AI data centers need it more.

At the exact same time, billionaires and corporations are quietly buying up water rights, farmland, reservoirs, underground aquifers, and infrastructure all over the United States.. but I’m sure we have nothing to worry about.

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