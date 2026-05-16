Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
6hEdited

I think we should stop calling them "data centers". It's the innocent-sounding name that the freeloading billionaire leechers and their propaganda medias call it, so that we don't realize that they’re building the technocratic survellance prison all around us, to make sure we can never remove the ultra-rich from their tyranical power us, so that their welfare state for billionaires is never again under threat by the revolt of the serfs https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/revolutionary-movement-building-101

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jnhafff's avatar
Jnhafff
7h

50,000 is plenty enough to drive the corporatists out just like what Monroe Township in south NJ did who’ve banned data center in their neck of the woods. Now they’re moving to make it statewide.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture