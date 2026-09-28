Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
6h

This clown never should have been a president. Well none of the men i have seen as president in the US in my lifetime should. They are all put in place. It would make more sense to run states as separate countries instead of one lunatic with all of that power.

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Nick Barang's avatar
Nick Barang
6h

It's much bigger than a question of Trump and Biden. They're surrounded by slime on both sides of the aisle, too. The same is true in the UK. If you vote, you're voting for a uniparty where no one has your interests even in mind while they pursue the riches of their masters.

Everywhere I look, we are surrounded by weak, stupid people in positions of power. How does anyone go to the voting booth in an age when not one politician looks even close to being the best their community has to offer?

Revolution is coming, and it's going to be absolutely awful. But it's the only real option if you discount rolling over and dying.

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