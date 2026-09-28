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Donald Trump sleeping through a press conference and an Oval Office meeting. Maybe it’s time to retire “Sleepy Joe” and introduce “Sleepy Donald.”

As the world sinks deeper and deeper into what looks more every day like World War III, President Trump is starting to sound like a man who has completely lost touch with reality.

At the exact moment in history when America desperately needs sound and sober leadership, we have a man in the White House who seemingly cannot tell the truth about anything. And his fabrications aren’t even convincing anymore. They’re not carefully constructed lies designed to sell Americans some elaborate political narrative. Half the time, they sound like incoherent gibberish that he repeats over and over again until everyone around him starts repeating it too.

His latest nonsensical statements might be some of the most ridiculous yet.

Trump is now telling Americans that the Iran war will end “after the midterm elections,” while also promising every adult in America $5,000 if Republicans win the midterms. He also claimed that when the Iran war ends, gasoline prices in America, which are currently sitting at record highs of $4.48 a gallon, will somehow plummet to around $2 a gallon.

What does any of this have to do with an actual plan?

Because rather than sounding like serious policy or some wise strategy to get America out of this disaster, it sounds like a series of childish political bribes. Vote for my guys in November and suddenly I’ll do everything I’ve been unable or unwilling to do during my first two years in office.

Does anyone still take these ramblings seriously?

Sometimes I have to pinch myself to keep believing I am not trapped inside of a bad dream.

Trump has stated more than 40 times that he has already won the war with Iran. He has told us that Iran’s economy has been decimated, its air force crushed, its leaders assassinated, its nuclear program obliterated, its entire navy sunk and its effective military capability essentially eliminated.

And then Iran turns around and makes a fool out of him by launching another devastating round of missile strikes against U.S. military assets across the region.

Roughly half of the 20 U.S. bases in the region have reportedly been destroyed or severely damaged with rebuilding costs potentially running into the billions.

There have also been reports of wounded U.S. military personnel in the latest attacks, although the Pentagon has released few details about exactly what happened or how extensive the injuries were. Shocker.

Iranian state media had previously said Tehran was targeting U.S. assets across the region in retaliation for American attacks on Iranian oil tankers.

And while all of this is happening, Yemen’s Houthis seized the key Red Sea port of Mokha. If confirmed, the advance would make it easier for the Houthis to target ships moving through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important shipping routes in the world and a crucial waterway for Saudi Arabian oil exports.

Saudi Arabia’s oil production has fallen by 1.9 million barrels per day to 6.2 million in August, the lowest level since 1990, as the U.S.-Iran war continues disrupting the kingdom’s oil exports.

And then there’s Ukraine.

The war Trump promised Americans he would end within 24 hours of taking office is still raging and it continues to take its toll on Russia’s ability to export oil and gas.

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So with multiple conflicts hammering global energy markets and Americans getting crushed at the pump, what does Trump tell the country?

“Just wait until after the midterms!”

Trump is now claiming that Iran is desperate to affect the midterm elections before claiming the conflict would end immediately afterward.

Americans are being financially hammered by a war their president claims he has essentially already won and now they’re being told that somehow everything will get better after they vote for Republicans again in November.

In previous comments, Trump has even claimed that the conflict with Iran is not really a war and that the Strait of Hormuz isn’t particularly important.

Tell that to the Americans watching the numbers climb at every gas station in the country.

The nationwide average price for diesel is now around $6 a gallon, with prices well above $7 in some states. And those costs don’t stay at the gas station. Someone has to pay to move your food, your clothes and practically everything else you buy across this country. When the cost of transporting those goods explodes, businesses don’t just eat the difference.

Eventually, that bill gets handed directly to you.

Americans are already feeling it in their pocketbooks and the people who aren’t hurting yet are going to feel it in the coming weeks and months as the cost of virtually everything delivered by truck continues climbing.

Yet Trump still refuses to back off Iran, admit defeat or even acknowledge that America might need a Plan B.

He appears completely obsessed with destroying Iran, even if pursuing that obsession means helping destroy our own economy in the process.

And while Americans are watching more and more of their paychecks disappear into their gas tanks and grocery carts, Republicans are gathering at their midterm political convention in Texas cheering themselves on and gaslighting the rest of the country about how wonderful everything supposedly is.

Everything is great. Never been better.

Trump is our savior.

Trust the plan!

Sometimes I genuinely cannot believe this is real.

But I think there is something going on here that is even bigger than Trump.

We have a system of government that has become so corrupt, so completely detached from the people it is supposed to represent, that somehow the most ill-qualified individuals keep getting promoted all the way up the ladder until they are sitting in the most powerful office in the country.

Both Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, have faced years of public questions and accusations about their mental fitness. And regardless of where you fall politically, I think there is a much bigger question Americans should be asking themselves: what does it say about our country when these are the people our political system keeps elevating to the highest offices in the land?

And sometimes the hardest thing to do is admit you were wrong. But I’ve done it, so I know it’s possible.

I voted for Trump in 2016. I did not vote for him in 2020 or 2024 because by that point, I no longer believed in voting at all.

And I have no problem admitting today that I was wrong about Trump in 2016. I should have exercised better discernment and I regret that vote.

That presidency gave us Operation Warp Speed and COVID lockdowns that destroyed economies, lives and livelihoods. Now, in his second term, America is involved in another forever war in the Middle East, and I’m afraid we still haven’t seen the worst of what is coming.

There is nothing weak about admitting you were wrong about a politician. What is far more dangerous is realizing you were wrong and then continuing to defend that person because your pride won’t allow you to admit you were fooled.

So I genuinely want to know: Do you believe Trump is mentally fit to hold office? And if you voted for him, do you still stand by that vote today?

Relevant reading:

A note on this article: Much of the reporting and information that formed the basis of this piece comes from independent journalist Leo Hohmann’s article, “Is Donald Trump Mentally Fit to Hold Office?” I’ve added my own reporting, commentary and perspective throughout, but I want to give proper credit to Hohmann for his original work and encourage you to read his full article below.

Read Leo Hohmann’s original article

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