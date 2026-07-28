Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

There’s an article I wrote back in 2022 called “Who Are The Bad Guys.” In it, I show how the alphabet agencies, CIA, FBI, are the “shadow government, deep swamp” that everyone talks about: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/who-are-the-bad-guys

Once we really understand this, we stop falling for divide and conquer techniques or us vs them. We begin to see through the illusion, the lies, and continue our path forward.

We’re not voting the agencies out, but we can be aware of their attacks; like MKUltra in our modern society: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-success-of-mk-ultra?

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
2h

Thankyou for naming names these NGOs and front companies are layered so deep and multiple layers that our fubar intel agencies can just deny any connection. Great work and watch ur six

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