Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bobby
Apr 2

Dear Miss. Hillman,

Your scholarship and your writing and speaking skills are superb. I really appreciate your work and dedication. I always forward your pieces to myriad people.

Faithfully in Christ Have a Blessed Easter Pascha.

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Imad said
Apr 2

The ruling system in America is not those we see and know, but rather the hidden elite that manages Trump and those below him in all government departments over the years.

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