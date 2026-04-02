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From 1971–2021, the United States has killed 38 million people through economic sanctions alone.

That’s not including war, drone strikes, genocides, bombing campaigns, or anything else—38 million people murdered through sanctions alone.

Over half of those are children under 5 years old.

Sit with that for a second, because it’s the kind of number that should make your stomach turn.

The level of death and suffering this country has inflicted across the Middle East and Africa is so extreme that most people don’t even know how to process it, so they just… don’t. They hear the word “sanctions” and think it’s some kind of diplomatic pressure, something clean, something controlled, when in reality it’s a system that cuts entire populations off from food, medicine, fuel, and the ability to survive.

The consequence of sanctions is mass starvation and immense suffering.

Iran has been living under this for nearly 50 years. Cuba for over 60. Sudan spent decades under sanctions and is now sitting in one of the worst hunger crises on Earth. In Yemen, four out of every five people are living in poverty.

And we’re still pretending this is about policy.

Our government is murdering people—mainly children and the elderly—at scale, all over the world, and calling it strategy. They are deliberately making innocent people suffer in order to pressure them into rising up against their own governments, as if starving a population is some kind of moral or effective path to political change.

It doesn’t even work.

This strategy has failed over and over again. The people in power stay in power, and the civilians take the hit - Every. Single. Time. - paying the price for decisions they had no part in making.

The bodies of dead children in Iraq. Over 1.5 million people were killed there through US sanctions.

So what’s the justification for continuing it?

Because at a certain point, you can’t keep calling something a failed strategy when it produces the same outcome, over and over, across decades and across countries. If millions of people are dying, if entire populations are being pushed into starvation, and it changes nothing politically, it’s no longer a failure. It’s their intention.

OUR GOVERNMENT HAS KILLED 38 MILLION PEOPLE.

Say it again, because most people can’t even grasp a number like that.

38,000,000 people.

For perspective, it’s estimated that around 6 million people died in the so-called “Global War on Terror.” That number alone defined an entire era. Now multiply that several times over.

We’re not talking about isolated incidents or unfortunate collateral damage. We’re talking about tens of millions of innocent human beings, who never posed a threat to anyone, who were starved to death over policies they had absolutely no control over.

And somehow, we still talk about the people responsible for this like they’re just normal, as if they’re just politicians doing their jobs, like this is all part of some complicated system we’re not supposed to question too deeply.

At what point do we stop pretending they’re just “politicians,” and call them what they are: psychopath terrorists.

There is no serial killer in history who has come anywhere close to numbers like this, not even remotely close, and yet people will bend over backwards to defend presidents and congressmen, argue endlessly over elections, and convince themselves that swapping one name for another is going to fundamentally change anything.

They’ve been murdering innocent people for decades, no matter whether there’s a “Republican” or a “Democrat” in office, and the outcome somehow never changes for the people on the receiving end of it. The suffering continues, the policies continue, and the excuses just rotate with the news cycle, while the average American finds ways to say something positive about Trump, Obama, Bush, or Biden like we’re talking about ordinary people instead of mass murderers that have the blood of millions on their hands.

Does anyone have anything positive to say about Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, or BTK? What about mass shooters? Of course not, because nobody feels the need to sit around and debate their legacy or weigh their “pros and cons” like there’s some kind of upside to what they did.

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Now imagine, for a second, talking about a serial killer the way people casually talk about politicians.

“Well yeah, he killed millions of people, but the other guy might be worse.”

"Sure, he killed some people, but he might lower my taxes.”

It sounds insane when you say it out loud.

And yet that’s exactly how people talk.

For a clear picture of what this looks like in real time, the U.S. government is directly engaged in collective punishment of the population of Cuba at this very moment.

Collective punishment of civilians is a war crime.

“The U.S. has cutoff oil shipments to Cuba and it has had deadly consequences. More than 90% of Cuba’s electricity is dependent on oil-based fuel, and hospitals have been hit especially hard as blackouts have worsened. The New York Times interviewed doctors there and reported last week that “rapidly deteriorating conditions at hospitals and clinics across Cuba were causing deaths that would otherwise be preventable.” Fuel shortages are keeping doctors and nurses away from work and hospitals are canceling surgeries and delaying vaccines for children and life-saving treatments such as kidney dialysis and radiation therapy.”

This blockade is illegal and using economic policy to make people suffer is immoral. The US is trying to strong-arm Cuba, while completely ignoring any sense of sovereignty or fairness. They’re also threatening the rest of the world with sanctions just for trading with Cuba, which is a total violation of international rules and basic human rights.

No country should have the power to starve out another nation.

We have to stop acting like they’re just “politicians.”

These are not normal human beings.

I would be on the verge of suicide if I was involved in the death of a child, let alone the deaths of MILLIONS of children.

Yet, the politicians in the US government sleep fine at night knowing they’re murdering innocent people.

They are overseeing policies that result in people dying at scale, across entire regions of the world, and there is nothing normal—or defensible—about that.

Dehydrated and malnourished, seven-month-old Sahra is comforted by her grandmother in Baghdad, 1998. At that time, 30 percent of Iraq’s children under 5 were malnourished because of the shortage of food and medicine as a result of US sanctions.

Half a million children died during the sanctions in Iraq, and US politicians think the price of dead kids was “worth it.”

Iraq is now a failed state. These children died for NOTHING. A completely despicable thing to say.

These people are truly sick in the head.

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