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Yesterday, Tulsi Gabbard posted this to X:

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.

Along with this video:

Tulsi Gabbard didn’t release the Fauci files to get you justice. She released them to demoralize you while crowning herself a hero for people too lazy or too brainwashed to ask one question…

Why now? Why on her last day?

Because the cage was already double-locked and she knew it.

Lock one:

The statute of limitations on Fauci’s perjury count ran out on May 11. He sat in front of Congress in 2021 and swore the NIH never funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan. Rand Paul screamed about the deadline for weeks. Nancy Mace also screamed about it. The DOJ sat there and let the clock hit zero anyway because it turns out they did fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan and somebody made sure that never saw the inside of a courtroom.

If you or I lied under oath to Congress we'd already be in prison.

Lock two:

Then, Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci on his last night in office as a backup, so even if the statute hadn't expired, even if a prosecutor had miracuously decided to do their job, he still walks. There was never going to be a trial.

Gabbard knew every single piece of that. She waited until the man was untouchable through two completely separate failsafes, then walked out the door and handed you the receipts like she’d just cracked the whole thing wide open.

You’re not getting accountability. You’re getting demoralization dressed up as accountability, which is so much worse, because at least ignorance doesn’t hurt. She hands you just enough truth to feel something real and then you watch nothing happen and you’re supposed to be grateful for it.

That is the entire purpose of this exercise. Enrage you then cut off every possible remedy. They want you watching the worst people in the world walk away from the most atrocious crimes against humanity because an angry and exhausted population that knows everything but can do nothing about any of it, is the easiest population on earth to control.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

People lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine. Business owners lost everything they’d spent their lives building. Soldiers got kicked out of the military. People had to die alone in a hospital without seeing their loved ones because they weren’t allowed any visitors. American citizens were forced to take an experimental vaccine.

And the people who made those decisions have faced zero consequences, not one, and Tulsi Gabbard helped make sure it stays that way while making you thank her for it.

And while we’re here, let’s not allow this news cycle to do what it was designed to do, which is make you forget that Tulsi spent years promising to release the Epstein files and end the wars, got into office, helped Trump lie the country into an illegal war with Iran, and has done absolutely nothing about Epstein or the network that is still operating around him.

The Fauci files are the distraction from the distraction. She is a member of the elite class running this thing and she has never once acted like anything different. And anyone using this moment to pitch you on supporting her for whatever comes next is either completely lost or they’re in on the con.

And anyone who points to this stunt as a reason to back Tulsi for higher office should be disregarded on the spot. They’re either too ignorant to understand how the world really works, or they’re a part of the con. Either way, they don’t have your best interest at heart.

Don’t let them memory-hole what she actually is: a soulless human helping the satanic-elite class get away with crimes against humanity. She’s done nothing to drain the swamp like she promised. Don’t let them brainwash you into thinking otherwise.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

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