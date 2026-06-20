Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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George's avatar
George
2h

"IT'S A BIG CLUB...AND YOU AIN'T IN IT" - George Carlin profound and haunting statement 🤬🤬

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
1h

Spot on. They do this all the time.

Biggest joke now on substack and everywhere else is that the US and Israel are at odds. Give me a f'n break!

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