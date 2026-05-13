Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Frank The Bald Guy's avatar
Frank The Bald Guy
5h

Yup. We, as a nation, have elected the absolute worst possible human

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5hEdited

Thank goodness they didn’t deliver—-the gold phones—-they could be like the explosive pagers 📟 used to kill Lebanese people.

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