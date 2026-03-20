More than 2,000 people have been killed since the US and Israel began their bombing campaign on Iran, including 13 U.S. ​service members

Trump ran for president three times on the promise of not starting or getting entangled in any foreign wars. The people who voted for him believed that no matter what else Trump did, he would not start a new foreign conflict.

You could like him or hate him, but a lot of people voted for him because they thought he wouldn’t get the U.S. pulled into another disastrous war in the Middle East. Trump even refers to himself as the “Peace President.”

When Trump said his return to the White House was about doing things his way and not answering to anyone, his supporters didn’t think that meant abandoning one of his core positions. But since coming back into office, threatening and using military force has become a central part of his presidency.

He threatened to violently seize Greenland, sunk boats in the Caribbean that the administration labeled as “drug boats” (providing no evidence to support it), launched a bombing strike the White House claimed “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, kidnapped the president of Venezuela and his wife, and now he’s bombing Iran and collapsing the global economy even though they posed no threat to Americans.

If there’s one thing Trump should understand, it’s this: the American people do not want another war in the Middle East.

New polling from Reuters shows that 43% disapprove of US strikes on Iran, 65% of Americans believe Trump will order troops into a large-scale ground war in Iran, and ‌just 7% support that idea.

I think it goes without saying that no president has betrayed his supporters in such a grave way as Donald Trump has in his second term.

The bright side is that hopefully this treacherous betrayal will show Americans that no politician is on our side. They are all bought and paid for, on both sides of the aisle.

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