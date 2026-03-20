Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
Mar 20

So 57% of America believe bombing Iran ?? Without Iran posing a risk to Usa? Well say alot about the Yankee psycho warmonger bully mentality -- at this point in history -- how can more than 50% of a population be so mindnumbingly stupid to still support the inhumane, dehumanising, and people destroying ideology only benefial to rich psycho pedo parasites??

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Spirit Song's avatar
Spirit Song
Mar 20

I was terrorized by ICE in my Oklahoma City apartment! Please help. It’s hard to find anyone who cares. https://gofund.me/cb0f7ddc5

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