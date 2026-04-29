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Let’s talk about the greatest political transaction in modern American history.

Elon Musk spent somewhere north of $250 million getting Donald Trump elected in 2024. Not donated, spent. On rallies, on a Super PAC, on turning his platform X into a 24/7 Trump campaign operation. He didn’t do this because he’s a patriot. He did it because he’s a businessman. And businessmen expect a return on investment.

He got one. A big one.

Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, made nearly 100 BILLION in 2025. It also paid zero dollars in federal income taxes. Not a reduced rate. Not a settlement. Zero. The same zero that you would never, ever be allowed to pay.

And while Tesla was pocketing that bill? You were cutting a check.

ELON MUSK’S SALARY

Before I dive into Tesla, let’s talk about how much Elon Musk is actually worth.

He’s on his way to becoming the world’s first TRILLIONAIRE. Not billionaire. Trillionaire. That word didn’t even exist in practical conversation ten years ago.

In 2025, his personal salary was nearly $88 billion.

His net worth sits at $839 billion.

That’s larger than the entire economy of countries like Belgium and Argentina. One man’s wealth bigger than a whole country’s output.

That works out to roughly $241 million per day.

Here’s what that actually means: the average American family brings home about $80,000 a year. Elon Musk made that same amount in less than one second.

Every single day in 2025, he added more money to his pile than 3,000 American families earn combined.

And at the end of the year, Tesla wrote a check to the IRS for zero dollars.

THE DEAL THAT BUILT AN EMPIRE

Trump campaigned on fixing the economy. Lowering costs. Putting money back in your pocket. Working class people, people drowning in credit card debt, people choosing between prescriptions and groceries, those people voted for relief.

What they got instead was the One Big Beautiful Bill, a tax package that handed corporations like Tesla a set of breaks so generous it effectively wiped their federal tax bill off the map entirely. The same bill gutted programs that millions of Americans depend on to survive.

Tesla was one of at least 88 major profitable corporations that paid zero federal income taxes in 2025. Together, these companies pulled in over $105 billion in pre-tax profit. If they’d been taxed at the standard 21% corporate rate (the rate that already exists, that’s already supposed to apply) they would’ve owed $22 billion in taxes.

That’s $22 billion that could have gone to veterans’ benefits, border security, roads, or any of the other things Trump told you he cared about.

Instead, it went nowhere.

Or rather, it stayed right where it was.

In the pockets of people who already had more than they could ever possibly spend.

YOU’RE PAYING TESLA’S BILLS

Here’s the part that should make your blood boil.

While Tesla paid nothing into the system, the system was paying Tesla. The federal government (funded by your paycheck) has been shoveling contracts and incentives toward Musk’s companies for years. We’re talking billions in Department of Defense contracts, NASA deals, and federal fleet partnerships. Programs that exist because taxpayers like you fund them every single April.

So let’s be precise about what happened here:

You paid taxes.

Tesla didn’t.

The government took your money and gave some of it to Tesla.

Tesla kept their profits and sent Washington a bill for $0.

That’s not capitalism. That’s a shakedown.

This is what I mean when I say the system is rigged.

THE MAN WHO BOUGHT THE WHITE HOUSE

Elon Musk didn’t just donate to Trump’s campaign, he embedded himself in the federal government. He ran DOGE, a shadow operation that spent the first half of 2025 carving up the federal agencies that everyday Americans rely on. Social Security offices. Public health programs. USAID. Scientific research grants. Gone or gutted, one press release at a time.

The same man whose company pays zero taxes got to decide which government programs were “wasteful.”

Think about that: A billionaire who contributes nothing to the public treasury got handed the keys to that public treasury and was told to start cutting.

And he cut, just not his own benefits.

Not the contracts flowing to his companies.

Not the tax policies that let him keep every dollar of profit sheltered from the IRS.

He cut yours. The average American, who was promised “more affordability”.

Something else that wasn’t discussed enough is that through DOGE, Elon Musk had access to his competitor’s data, which could greatly benefit Musk’s businesses for years.

As you can see through the image below, Musk had the ability to access data in at least seven agencies. All of this information would be extremely valuable to his firms.

per the Washington Post

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ONE SET OF RULES

If you underpay your taxes, even by accident, even by a few hundred dollars, the IRS can audit you. They can garnish your wages. They can charge you penalties and interest that compound while you sleep. In serious cases, they can prosecute you.

Tesla underpays its taxes by billions and gets a thank you note in the form of more government contracts, funded by the average American.

You work a second job to cover rent and still owe money in April. Elon Musk spends $250 million to elect a president and gets his entire tax bill erased.

Trump promised you a better economy. What he delivered was a better economy for the people who funded his campaign.

The audacity isn’t even that they did it. It’s that they did it in plain sight, called it patriotism, and dared you to complain about it.

Getting tired of winning yet?

PS: Palantir is effectively a CIA front company, and they raked in $1.6 BILLION last year and paid ZERO in federal income taxes. You’re literally funding the infrastructure being used to spy on you and the company building it doesn’t pay a dime in taxes while you shell over 30% of your paycheck to Uncle Sam.

Read more here:

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