Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5h

Cheer up—as his humanoid robots are improved over the next ten years of innovation—you can just sit around and take contraceptives, drink alcoholic beverages, smoke opium, watch pornography and violent garbage immoral videos, eat processed foods and enjoy the general Lotus Eater Existence.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
6h

https://www.freedomlawschool.org/

99% of Americans have zero (no) tax liability.

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