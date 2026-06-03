Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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phillip's avatar
phillip
14h

The 'government' is the enemy of the people, as they have made 'us' a resource for 'their' own prosperity. And mean both so-called sides of government and international government in particular.

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
8hEdited

This started already in September of last year when trump - the representitive of the freeloading billionaore leechers and mass-murderers - has announced in a presidential memorandum that being anti-capitalist (hence anti-class-inequality) is being a terrorist and that he will ruthlessly destory us (see here full details of his tyranical criminality in service of the freeloading billionaire predators that have put him in power over us https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/what-should-we-egalitarian-anti-capitalists).

What we're seeing now with labelling as a "terrorist" anyone who opposes the data surveillance centers of the billionaire leechers and their government (data centers that are there to surveil, imprison, enslave and control the 99%, and to ensure for the ruling class that we will never be able to remove the tyrant billionaires from power over us) is a continuation of this same tyranny of the corporate capitalist predators in Wall St and silicon valley, for whom trump labelled us as "terrorists" in September.

To understand how the billionaires' imposed AI (and their entire 4th industrial revolution) is a direct continuation of what the anti-Golden-Rule capitalist thieves, enslavers and tyrants did to the people during the 1st industrial revolution, see this profound historical exploration that shows you the direct line between the oligarchs' 1st industrial revolution and their current 4th industrial revolution (AI being a centerpiece of this 4th industrial revolution). https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/my-egalitarian-take-on-ai IMHO this is a must read for anyone interested in understanding the big picture of what the freeloading billionaire leechers and their government are imposing on us.

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