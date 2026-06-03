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Americans who are speaking out against AI data centers are now being surveilled by the very surveillance infrastructure they’re speaking out against, and I genuinely cannot believe more people are not talking about this.

A “fusion center” in Philadelphia has been combing through internet comments left by AI critics and concluded that there is a growing risk of physical violence against data centers from “domestic violent extremists.” Not because any of them made threats. Not because any of them even touched anything. But because they complained about their utility bills going up, organized opposition campaigns, and posted criticism of AI infrastructure online. That’s literally it. That’s their entire case.

And for that, law enforcement is now associating them with domestic violent extremists.

So, complaining about your rising electricity bill or pollution to your water is now an indicator of terrorism.

The actual language from the report is almost too brazen to believe: “Indicators of an increased threat in the short term may consist of more disruptive First Amendment activity in opposition to AI data centers, small acts of vandalism, online calls for action to boycott and or protest local AI data centers in the Philadelphia area, and extensive criticism of higher utility bills resulting from AI data centers.”

…first Amendment activity.

They literally listed constitutionally protected speech as a threat indicator. Boycotts, protests and online criticism are now data points in a terrorism risk profile.

The real issue with these “fusion centers,” which grew rapidly nationwide after 9/11, is that they’ve long been criticized for doing little to thwart actual terror plots, while doing far too much to subject lawful protesters to suspicion and surveillance. These hubs have essentially turned into an unchecked domestic dragnet, operating in a legal gray zone that dodges public oversight while tracking everyday citizens through aggressive data mining. To make matters worse, a landmark Senate investigation revealed that these centers are notorious for wasting millions in tax dollars on useless intelligence, all while creating massive digital warehouses that remain highly vulnerable to devastating data leaks.

And now they’ve found their newest target: the 70% of Americans who don’t want a data center in their backyard.

Because here’s what’s really going on underneath all of this. Seven in ten Americans (SEVEN in TEN!!!) told Gallup this month that they oppose the construction of AI data centers. Their concerns are pretty legitimate: environmental pollution, skyrocketing utility prices driven by the extraordinary water and electricity demands these facilities require, and the fact that they are used for mass surveillance.

This is not extremism or domestic terrorism. This is a majority of the country expressing a completely rational opinion about infrastructure being built in their communities. And the government’s response has been to point an intelligence apparatus at them.

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And it’s not just fusion centers. In case you haven’t heard, Congress now has its own intelligence agency, the U.S. Capitol Police Intelligence Services Bureau, and they’ve been busy too. They produced a report warning law enforcement about threats and attacks “likely linked to grievances concerning data centers.” The word “likely” is doing an extraordinary amount of heavy lifting there, because the report openly admits there is no actual evidence of any threat to Congress. None. But that didn’t stop them from publishing a full page about threats made against Sam Altman, who is a private citizen and tech executive, not an elected official and doesn’t even fall under the jurisdiction of the Capitol Police.

Congress, which exists to represent the people making these complaints, has instead decided the people making the complaints are the threat.

Then there’s New York, where the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau has gone even further by inventing an entirely new threat category for the occasion: anti-tech violent extremism. Their report warns that “the chaotic atmosphere that may result from emergent AI technology in the next five years may fuel large-scale protests that devolve into civil unrest and anti-tech violent extremist activity, especially in large urban areas such as New York City.” They’re not describing something that happened. They’re describing something that might happen, based on the possibility that people who are already angry might get angrier, and they’re using that speculation to justify treating current protesters as pre-criminals.

This is the architecture of political suppression dressed up in the language of public safety.

Local police are monitoring the social media posts of people who criticize data centers.

Congress is producing intelligence reports about constituents who oppose AI policy instead of considering that maybe those constituents have a point.

The federal government is building out a formal category of extremism aimed squarely at people whose extremism consists of not wanting tech billionaires to run their power bills through the roof and poison their water sources.

The data facilities that everyone keeps calling AI data centers are, by function, mass surveillance centers, and the surveillance state that’s sprouted up around them is now being used to protect them from public accountability.

If you ever wanted a clean picture of who the government is actually working for, this is it.

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