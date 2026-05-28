Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
3h

Just when I thought that I couldn’t be really shocked—-I have to acknowledge that I am shocked.

After one of those godawful nearly constant mass shootings/murders has occurred when someone goes “postal”—-the media loves to write the following:

“Seasoned and 30 year veteran law enforcement officers were visibly shaken by the sheer horror of the mass shooting and carnage—many visibly brought to tears”.

That’s my reaction to this. The culture has become calloused by the decades of legal and government endorsed PreBorn Murder Choice—but somehow the execution of Pre-born humans is more humane than the normalization of the torture of 3 year old children.

The Culture of Death has triumphed for the foreseeable future.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
3h

This world is lost.

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