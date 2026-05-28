This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

France is facing a horrifying child abuse scandal. Police are currently investigating over 100 allegations of extreme violence and sexual assault targeting children as young as three years old. The massive investigation covers 84 preschools, 20 primary schools, and 10 daycare centers in Paris alone.

The abuse was carried out by school “monitors,” who are the adults hired to watch children during lunch, nap time, and after-school care, sometimes spending more time with children than their own teachers.

In Paris, these school “monitors” are a daily presence for children aged 3 to 11. These people are usually recruited by city hall or local authorities, often without training or professional diplomas and increasingly on a casual basis, with many paid by the hour.

Which, for a child sexual predator, sounds like a pretty easy way to get close to children.

Terrified parents reported that helpless toddlers were routinely screamed at, pushed, and had their hair violently pulled.

Some children were denied food altogether, while others were forced to eat until they vomited.

Multiple children were sexually assaulted and raped.

Officials have admitted they ignored warnings for years and chose to hide behind a “code of silence,” which is just a more official way of saying they knew and did nothing.

This is also the country where Jean-Luc Brunel, Epstein’s right hand man in Europe, built his operation. Brunel co-founded the Paris-based Karin Models in 1977 and later MC2 Model Management in the US, which was financed by Jeffrey Epstein.

Brunel was arrested in 2022 and held in a Paris prison on charges of raping and trafficking minors. He never saw trial. He was found dead in his cell in early 2022, which is the kind of thing that keeps happening to people who knew too much about Jeffrey Epstein.

If you've been paying attention, none of this is surprising. Epstein didn't operate alone, Brunel didn't operate alone, and the monitors in these Paris schools didn't operate alone either. There is a reason predators seek out positions of access and authority and there is a reason institutions protect them when they do. Regular people lose their jobs and their freedom over far less. But when you have the right connections, or you know the right things about the right people (ahem blackmail ahem), the rules have a way of not applying to you.

France sat on warnings about what was happening to these children for years and chose to do nothing, the same way they chose silence about Brunel for decades.

The same way they enabled the Epstein class in the United States.

At some point we have to stop calling it a failure of the system and start calling it what it really is: the system working exactly as intended for the people it was designed to protect, at the expense of the most vulnerable people on earth.

We see these stories, we get angry for a week, and then we move on and they are counting on that. They have always been counting on that. These were three year olds. When is enough going to be enough?

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.