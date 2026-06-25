Leon Black: Billionaire Hit With Sickening Lawsuit Alleging Vicious Sexual Assault Claims In Epstein Files
New lawsuits allege horrific abuse while documents reveal Black's complex financial empire and ties to Epstein
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Leon Black, the American billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, has become the center of shocking allegations emerging from the Epstein files. Newly unearthed documents and court filings allege violent sexual abuse against extremely young victims.
Allegations Of Vicious Abuse Against Minors
The Epstein files contain disturbing allegations against Leon Black, including claims of sexual abuse involving children. A 2023 lawsuit detailed how a 16-year-old girl with Down syndrome and autism was allegedly raped by Black at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2002. Victims reportedly created diaries and encoded messages to outline their abuse, naming multiple individuals involved in the network.
Another 2022 lawsuit alleged that Black violently assaulted a second victim in the same year. Investigative files indicate that attorneys involved in these cases identified multiple forms of abuse, including accusations that Black allegedly bit the victims’ genitalia.
Black’s Financial Empire And Epstein Ties
Leon Black is not only known for his alleged crimes but also for amassing a fortune estimated at $13.7 billion. His financial empire includes Apollo Global Management, co-founded in 1990, which now manages nearly $1 trillion in assets. Prior to Apollo, Black was a top executive at Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he worked alongside ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken.
The Epstein files reveal that Black maintained 69 separate bank accounts and leveraged a $484 million loan backed by his art collection, which includes one of four versions of Edvard Munch’s The Scream. Reports suggest Epstein advised Black on financial strategies, including tax minimization and complex transfers, highlighting the deep ties between the billionaire and the convicted sex offender.
Black’s art collection is among the most valuable in the world, featuring works by Picasso, Van Gogh, and Matisse, valued at over $2 billion. His prominence in cultural circles included a tenure as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art from 2018 to 2021, though he stepped down amid protests over Epstein connections.
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Appreciate your work. Would like to encourage journalists to stop using the term ‘abuse’ when discussing violent sexual crimes. Doing so soft pedals the actions of the criminal. Time for better words.
Donald Trump lies like he breathes. He is also a self-centered malignant narcissist, who lacks the ability to empathize with anyone else. And of course he changed his mind at the last minute about the Iranian cease-fire, because he's disorganized, doesn't know what the heck he's doing, and makes it up as he goes along. And let us not forget the fact that five years ago on january 6th, Trump led an insurrection at the capitol, where many people died. There were people that, after attacking police, we're walking in the capitol building itself with confederate flags, shouting “Hang Mike Pence!” BecauseThe vice president wouldn't certify donald trump's lies about the election results. And the violence was so horrific that some people involved in defending the Capitol later committed suicide. Think about that. Then to make matters worse, trump pardons all the J6th rioters, many of which were members of right wing extremist groups like the "proud boys." Trump called them "true patriots" What a f****** joke. More presently, the fact that Pam Bondi's replacement immediately says, "let's just forget about the whole Epstein thing" shows how corrupt the entire system is. Trump has forced himself on countless women of ALL AGES throughout his life. Trump has also said, that if your famous and rich enough, "You can grab women by the p***y" He's also a pedophile, and has been mentioned in the Epstien files a record 38,000 times. Trump is a horrible human being, and he's incapable of empathy with any other human being, and only cares about himself. He's a spoiled brat, and has always used his daddy's connections to get out of the vietnam war, with his fake bone spurs b******t that he got his daddy's doctor to submit to the draft board. He and Epstein have raped countless girls aged only 11, 12, 13, and 14. Trump has cheated on every business deal he's ever made. He's cheated on every wife he's ever been married to. HE'S THE MOST IMMORAL AND WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES! Now he's started a war in the mid-east, where thousands of innocent people have been killed, including many children. The sooner he gets impeached, and/or removed from office due to health or other reasons, the better off the U.S. AND the world will be. Trump said he would keep the united states out of foreign war. He said he would lower the cost of living. What he has done is bomb Iran despite no imminent threat from them. And as one of the effects of this war, the cost of living for gasoline food, Medical care, housing and many other things continue to cost more. Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States, and the entire world. He needs to resign. The Republicans that have influence on him need to section 25, convince him to resign, and whatever, just get him the hell out of there! Sincerely David Morris, who was born one day long ago in Fort Wayne Indiana.