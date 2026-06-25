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Leon Black, the American billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, has become the center of shocking allegations emerging from the Epstein files. Newly unearthed documents and court filings allege violent sexual abuse against extremely young victims.

Allegations Of Vicious Abuse Against Minors

The Epstein files contain disturbing allegations against Leon Black, including claims of sexual abuse involving children. A 2023 lawsuit detailed how a 16-year-old girl with Down syndrome and autism was allegedly raped by Black at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2002. Victims reportedly created diaries and encoded messages to outline their abuse, naming multiple individuals involved in the network.

Another 2022 lawsuit alleged that Black violently assaulted a second victim in the same year. Investigative files indicate that attorneys involved in these cases identified multiple forms of abuse, including accusations that Black allegedly bit the victims’ genitalia.

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Black’s Financial Empire And Epstein Ties

Leon Black is not only known for his alleged crimes but also for amassing a fortune estimated at $13.7 billion. His financial empire includes Apollo Global Management, co-founded in 1990, which now manages nearly $1 trillion in assets. Prior to Apollo, Black was a top executive at Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he worked alongside ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken.

The Epstein files reveal that Black maintained 69 separate bank accounts and leveraged a $484 million loan backed by his art collection, which includes one of four versions of Edvard Munch’s The Scream. Reports suggest Epstein advised Black on financial strategies, including tax minimization and complex transfers, highlighting the deep ties between the billionaire and the convicted sex offender.

Black’s art collection is among the most valuable in the world, featuring works by Picasso, Van Gogh, and Matisse, valued at over $2 billion. His prominence in cultural circles included a tenure as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art from 2018 to 2021, though he stepped down amid protests over Epstein connections.

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