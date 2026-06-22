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FBI Director Kash Patel has allegedly been using part of the bureau’s budget as a “slush fund” to pay bonuses to agents loyal to him.

House Judiciary ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrote a letter to Patel on Monday, announcing that his committee is investigating the allegations.

In a sharply worded letter, Raskin lays out the details of how Patel could be handing tens of thousands in cash to the agents who guard him and the loyalists who carry out his orders.

Patel’s office, he says, has pushed out more than $1 million in “bonus” payments, nearly $8,000 a head every two weeks, to agents who’d already maxed out their legal salary. The accounts drained so fast that some payments bounced.

Raskin lays out two possibilities in his letter: either it’s “a corrupt attempt to slide cash to friends,” or payments made “to ensure silence” from agents who witness Patel’s alleged misconduct on the job.

“By issuing these side payments, your office may be knowingly breaking federal law,” Raskin wrote.

Raskin further suggested that some of the agents receiving bonuses are aware of Patel’s “inebriation and accompanying professional negligence and misconduct.” The congressman was referring to reports that Patel’s drinking habits are negatively affecting his performance.

Raskin demanded internal records about the bonus payments, including communications, payments, a list of agents on his advisory team, and other documents. He demanded those records by June 29.

There’s a particular tell in the way a regime decays, and Kash Patel may have just given us a glimpse of it. When the people charged with enforcing the law are accused of using taxpayer money, largely off the books and out of view of oversight, to the people who break the law for them, the problem is a lot bigger than a few questionable bonuses.

You are no longer looking at a Justice Department. You are watching a protection racket with a federal seal on the letterhead.

Make no mistake, these are government gangsters.

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