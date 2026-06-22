Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Nat Barron's avatar
Nat Barron
9h

Honestly I think the only thing that's changed is that they're doing this in the open now.

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Brigitte Finn's avatar
Brigitte Finn
9h

It seems that Trump and all his goons are all allowed to do as they please with taxpayers money, it is called a Legal Right to Steal, approved by Donald Trump.

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