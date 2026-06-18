Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Teresa Fairchild's avatar
Teresa Fairchild
7h

We The People! We are the power! 💪

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
6h

2 Powerful Examples of American Citizens Resistance to Tyrannical Government.

There are a significant additional details to each case and the historical facts are easily accessible.

2014]: The Bundy family used armed citizen resistance to stop a federal cattle seizure. The government retreated, and a judge dismissed all charges.

[OREGON 2016]: The Bundy brothers led an armed, 41-day occupation of a federal building to protest state tyranny. A jury found them NOT GUILTY.

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