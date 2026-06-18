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Definition of tyranny: When supreme power rests in the hands of a ruling elite who use the state for personal or class advantage rather than the public good.

Everybody is looking for the secret answer. They think there’s some law that needs to be passed, some politician that needs to be elected, or some movement that’s going to come along and fix all of this for us.

The truth is that most people already know what’s wrong. We have more information than any generation in history. People know when they’re being lied to. They know when something is corrupt. They know when something violates their conscience.

The problem isn’t a lack of knowledge. The problem is a lack of courage.

Because eventually, no amount of research, books, podcasts, or breaking news can make a decision for you. At some point, it comes down to whether you’re willing to stand by your principles when it’s inconvenient, uncomfortable, or unpopular.

That’s why the solution has been right in front of us the entire time. It’s you.

Not because you’re going to save the world by yourself, but because every system of power depends on ordinary people going along with it. The moment enough people decide they’re no longer willing to compromise their conscience, everything starts to change.

You don’t need a PhD. You don’t need permission from an “expert” on television. You need a moral compass, integrity, and the courage to act like your values actually mean something when they’re tested.

That’s where meaningful change begins.

This battle against tyranny and the fight for your freedom, at its core, is a battle within ourselves. The smokescreens and distractions have convinced people that it's about "us versus them," but if you follow that thread all the way to the end, eventually you're forced to look in the mirror.

It's about tuning out all the outside noise telling you what to think, what to believe, and how to live your life. It's about confronting whatever is stopping you from speaking freely, standing up for yourself, and defending your God-given freedoms that are slowly being stripped away from you.

Most of us were raised to follow the rules. We were taught that good people obey and trust those in authority. But what happens when the “rules” conflict with your conscience? What if the rules go against your right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? What happens when the people creating those rules don't have your best interests at heart? What happens when the rule-makers don’t even follow their own rules? What happens when those in power are committing a genocide?

Do you continue following them blindly simply because they're the “rules,” even when you know deep down they will inevitably lead to the very destruction of your livelihood?

The problem isn't what other people say to you, how they look at you, or what they demand of you. More often than not, the real problem is how much power you're willing to give those things over your life. If your biggest concern is fitting in or avoiding criticism, you'll eventually find yourself compromising the very things that matter most to you: Your freedoms. Your morals. And your integrity.

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Most people don’t like standing out from the crowd. Even when they know they’re right, there’s a natural fear that comes with going against the grain. The people pushing these narratives understand that. They know fear, guilt, shame, and social pressure can be far more effective than force.

Once someone gets caught in that cycle, it becomes difficult to recognize it for what it is: manipulation.

But when you’re confident that you’re doing what’s right, what’s just, and what’s compassionate, you no longer care what others think. You stop worrying so much about how other people see you. You stop needing their approval. It is their own fear and insecurity creating those reactions.

Some people are so consumed by anger over Gaza, government corruption, endless wars, the Epstein files, mass surveillance, censorship, economic decline, and the growing realization that many of the institutions they trusted have been lying to them for years. Others are exhausted. They know something is wrong, but they feel powerless to stop it.

The answer has always been closer than most people want to admit. It starts with you.

This isn’t a battle that will be won by waiting for politicians to save you. It isn’t a battle that ends because the right party gets elected or because another government agency promises reform. The real fight is internal. It’s the decision to keep your dignity in a world that is constantly trying to buy it, frighten it, or manipulate it away from you.

What would bring this entire machine to a halt faster than anything else? People refusing to participate in their own slavery. Stop paying taxes. Build something. Open a business. Grow food. Support your family. Spend time in nature. Turn off the screen once in a while. Stop waiting for permission to live your life.

When institutions demand your obedience at the expense of your conscience, say no. When they try to convince you that surrendering another freedom is necessary for your safety, say no. When they tell you that speaking honestly is dangerous, irresponsible, or illegal, say no.

Will they arrest you and take you to jail for not complying? Unlikely, but surely they would select a few to make an example out of. Do you give into this level of tyranny so they can keep taking and taking and taking, illegally?

The question isn’t whether they’ll keep pushing for more control. That’s a given. The question is how much you’re willing to hand over before you finally decide you’ve had enough.

Don’t overthink this.

People spend so much time searching for the perfect answer that they never actually do anything. They’re waiting for the next election, the next lawsuit, the next politician, the next scandal that’s finally going to wake everybody up.

Meanwhile, their own lives stay exactly the same. The truth is that nobody is coming to save you. Nobody is coming to save me. If we’re not willing to stand up for the things we believe in, then we’re going to be waiting forever, marching right into our own demise.

Too many people have been conditioned to believe they have no power. That the people in Washington, the people on television, or the billionaires are the ones calling all the shots. But at the end of the day, you still control your own decisions. You still decide what you’ll tolerate, what you’ll support, and where you’ll draw the line.

You can sit around worrying about every possible consequence of doing what’s right, or you can do what your conscience is telling you to do and deal with whatever comes next when it gets here.

That’s how life has always worked.

If every person in history backed down because they were afraid of the consequences, nothing would have ever changed. The people who moved society forward weren’t fearless. They just reached a point where staying quiet became harder than speaking up.

If the majority of the people finally said NO to tyranny, it would remove the repercussions for ALL OF US because they do not have the manpower to control the masses.

They are outnumbered by the millions.

Maybe you’re thinking, okay, you’ve convinced me, but where can I start?

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STOP PAYING TAXES!

The IRS is a corporation working for the global mafia that blackmails everyone into paying them a large percentage of their hard-earned money so that they can streamline it to arms of the government that then siphon it out to the mafia.

Every year, millions of Americans watch a significant portion of their paycheck disappear and ask the same question: where is all of this money actually going?

They see endless wars, government waste, corporate bailouts, political corruption, and a system that always seems to find money for powerful interests while ordinary people struggle to pay rent, buy groceries, and keep up with rising costs.

It is blood money. They know it. You know it. We all know it. Why is everyone still paying the mafia? We are all complicit. Fear of fines. Fear of jail. This is how they own you. If there were ever a time to discontinue payments to the mafia and cutoff their blood money, this is the year.

Say no to tyranny. Say no to rulers. And most definitely say no to anyone and everyone who threatens you and your family’s constitutional rights, freedoms, and survival. And never stop having compassion for humanity, your neighbor, or even the person who annoys you at work, because their freedoms matter just as much as yours.

They pretend to have far more power over you than they really do, and they propagandize every incident they can to ensure the fear really soaks into your pores. Sure, they will convince some members of law enforcement to knock on your door, intimidate you, or maybe even arrest you to create a spectacle and more fear.

In any given state, there are between 250-350 police officers per 100,000 residents. A handful of larger cities may have as many as 500 officers per 100,000 residents. Keep that in perspective.

Will there be consequences for standing up for yourself and your family? Maybe. There always can be. But let’s be honest here. Most people are already paying a price for staying quiet. They’re stressed out, angry, exhausted, and walking around with that gut feeling that something isn’t right, yet they convince themselves there’s nothing they can do about it.

The biggest lie people tell themselves is that they’re alone.

They’re not.

Millions of Americans are frustrated by the same things.

They’re tired of being lied to.

They’re tired of watching politicians, corporations, media personalities, and billionaires make decisions that affect everyone else’s lives while never having to live with the consequences themselves.

They’re tired of feeling like they have to keep their opinions to themselves just to avoid being attacked, mocked, or labeled something they’re not.

The funny thing is that most people feel this way privately, but very few are willing to say it out loud. That’s why one person matters.

Not because one person changes the world overnight. That’s nonsense. But because people take cues from each other. They always have.

A few months ago I was talking to someone who told me they felt completely alone in their views. I encouraged them to start speaking openly about what they actually believed with only one person. Just start with one. Soon enough, they discovered that half their friends, coworkers, and neighbors had been thinking the exact same things. Nobody wanted to be the first person to say it.

That’s how fear works. It convinces everyone they’re standing alone when they’re actually standing shoulder to shoulder.

The people running this country understand that better than anyone. They know that if enough ordinary people stop apologizing for what they believe, stop asking permission to speak, and stop acting like they’re powerless, things start changing very quickly.

You never know who is watching you. You never know who needs to see somebody else stand up before they find the courage to do the same. Most people don’t need another politician, influencer, or television personality telling them what to think. They need to see an ordinary person refuse to bend the knee.

Sometimes that’s all it takes.

Sometimes one person deciding they’ve had enough gives ten others the courage to stop pretending too.

It really comes down to this in the simplest terms:

There are 350 million Americans in this country. We outnumber the tyrants by millions!

We know we are in the right and we know they are trying to strip away our freedoms. Guess what? They can’t have them. Not in our minds, not in our soul, and sure as heck not in the physical world. You set that in stone in your mind and in your heart and you follow that moral compass and you stand tall and proud for yourself, your family, and all Americans in this country, and together we could shift this tide overnight. It is that simple. They do not own you, they just want you to think they do. Love yourself. Love your family. Love your neighbor. You were not put on this earth to be a doormat, you were put here to do profound things, so honor yourself and let those around you honor themselves, and together we will be stronger.

If there was ever a time to look yourself in the mirror, to muster up courage, and to be brave, that time is now. Do it for yourself. Do it for your children. Do it for future generations.

Please restack this post and share it with a friend. I could literally be thrown in jail for this article, and spreading the message will protect me the most.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

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