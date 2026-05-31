Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
2h

About 10 or 15 years ago, Boeing had a special service to fly anybody anywhere in the world with chartered plane and not go through customs or any security. Everything totally secret. The plane was about $500,000 a trip. They even had a webpage. I worked at a research lab that Boeing had partial ownership of. I was shocked to say the least.

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1h

Cheer up! The nuclear war with The People’s Republic of China 🇨🇳 will settle some issues.

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