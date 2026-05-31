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This handwritten FBI interview is one of the more revealing records in the Epstein files because it appears to document an attempt by federal authorities to intercept and inspect one of Epstein’s aircraft, only for that inspection to never happen.

The notes are messy, heavily redacted in places, and difficult to read. But several phrases jump off the page: “Called TSA Director,” “Call Air Traffic,” “Customs Chief Miami,” “CBP,” “2 Young Girls,” and perhaps most importantly, “Epstein never passed thru customs.”

Taken together, the notes paint a picture of officials scrambling to coordinate an inspection before the aircraft landed. And somehow, failed to do so.

EFTA00007154

According to the witness account, the sequence of events unfolded as followed:

Authorities became aware that an Epstein plane was expected to arrive carrying passengers that immediately raised concern. The notes reference “2 young females,” which appears to have triggered efforts to make sure the aircraft was met on arrival.

Calls were reportedly made to senior officials. Air traffic personnel were contacted. Customs officials in Miami were alerted. Customs and Border Protection was brought into the loop. Multiple agencies appear to have been aware that the plane was coming and that it needed to be inspected.

And yet, somehow, the inspection never happened.

The most striking line in the notes: “Epstein never passed thru customs.”

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The document also references there being “no holdup” and suggests clearance may not have been requested at all. Despite the apparent coordination effort, the aircraft seems to have bypassed the normal customs process entirely.

That raises an obvious question: how does an internationally arriving aircraft, already on the radar of federal authorities, carrying “2 young girls,” avoid customs altogether?

All signs point to Larry Visoski, Epstein’s longtime Pilot, who coordinated with all these agencies, to make trafficking two girls into the country so easy.

EFTA00003365 — Larry, second from the right

He would have been the person responsible for coordinating the movement of Epstein’s aircraft. Pilots communicate with air traffic control. They coordinate arrivals and departures. They work with airport personnel and customs authorities during international travel. In a situation like this, the pilot sits at the center of the communication chain.

The notes suggest multiple agencies were aware of the flight. Yet the plane allegedly entered the country without passing through customs.

That raises an obvious question: if federal officials were making calls, alerting agencies, and preparing for an inspection, who was coordinating the aircraft’s arrival on the other end?

Planes do not simply bypass customs by accident. International arrivals involve procedures, communications, notifications, and coordination between multiple parties. According to these notes, federal officials appear to have been trying to position themselves for an inspection. Yet somehow the aircraft avoided the very process they were preparing to enforce.

A remarkable breakdown would have had to occur for this to take place.

Air traffic officials would have needed to lose track of the effort. Customs officers would have needed to miss the inspection. Agencies that were reportedly notified would have needed to fail to act. And the aircraft would have needed to arrive and depart without triggering the normal enforcement procedures that apply to international flights.

That is what makes this document so significant.

They describe more than simple preferential treatment. The notes suggest that federal officials were actively attempting to coordinate an inspection and that, despite those efforts, Epstein’s aircraft somehow avoided the customs process altogether.

And none of that would have been possible had Epstein’s pilot not notified all these agencies to let them know Epstein’s plane would be passing through and it needed to go without scrutiny or inspection.

The biggest mystery is not whether authorities knew the plane was coming.

The mystery is how a flight that had already attracted the attention of TSA officials, air traffic personnel, customs officials, and CBP could still arrive, avoid inspection, and continue on its way.

This single document seems to give us some insight as to how Epstein was able to traffic young girls around the world.

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