Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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David Becker's avatar
David Becker
19h

I couldn't let anything even close to this evil enter my heart or mind. But it was said by I winter name because 95% know. If this is fine in a green tree what will be done in the dry? Breaks my heart!!

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Mark's avatar
Mark
19h

These little children were put through Hell. Deposed of like they meant nothing. This is the worse thing ever in my life I have read. I’m sorry these things happened. Who would have thought someone could be so evil.

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