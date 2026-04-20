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Kendra Levine is the Global Sustainability Director at McDonald’s, reporting directly to VP-level leadership, three levels from the CEO, and she’s responsible for “enhancing and protecting the McDonald’s brand” across every McDonald’s on earth.

She’s a senior corporate executive at one of the most powerful companies in the world.

And she’s in the Epstein files.

The email you’re about to read is one she sent to every 3 letter agency about Epstein’s crimes, in her own words:

A spokesman for Bill Clinton said that the former president traveled with Mr. Epstein on the financier's private jet four times, but knew nothing about the "terrible crimes." THAT'S NOT TRUE. Take into consideration Clinton's past history with his White House sex crimes. How could Clinton fly to Epstein's private island and see all these young girls and NOT KNOW that something wrong was going on? There are stories on the internet about Hillary accompanying Bill on some of these trips to Epstein's island and having their own individual sexual experiences with Epstein's underage sex-slaves. For the Clintons to get away with this horrendous crime against young girls would be yet another traumatizing memory for these girls to endure for the rest of their lives. Talk to these girls and ask them about Bill and Hillary Clinton. Taking it a step further....has anyone looked into the real possibility of Epstein murdering some of these girls and burying their bodies somewhere on his island? Because out of all these young girls there must have been some who were difficult, threatening to expose Epstein by going to the police, crying or hysterical and wanting to contact their relatives or trying to escape or find a place to hide. What did Epstein do with "those" girls? What did John Wayne Gacy do with the young boys he had sex with when he was done with them? Epstein must have used drugs on these poor girls. To calm them down and put them into a stupor. I'm sure he used Spanish Fly. Another possibility...did any of these girls have parents, adoptive parents, relatives or caretakers that gave these girls to Epstein in exchange for cash? Were any of these young girls fixed so that they couldn't get pregnant? Did any of these girls become sick and die? Were they exposed to AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases? Worst case scenario...were babies aborted, born and sold? Killed or left to die? And buried somewhere on Epstein's island? Please investigate into these possible crimes that I've brought to your attention. Because there's much more to this story. Epstein was not only a molester, pervert and child molester, he was also a rapist, pimp, panderer, torturer and maybe a murderer of his captives and their babies. What a nightmare feeding dead bodies of girls and their babies to the sharks that swim around his island. Make sure you grill Epstein's staff, past and present. What could be buried on that island? Drugs, money, young girls, babies, staff that intended to reveal Epstein's secrets?

The first portion of this email looks like Kendra is raising some questions on things the Clinton’s and Epstein were allegedly involved in.

The last portion changes tone where she says “Epstein was not only a molester, pervert and child molester, he was also a rapist, pimp, panderer, torturer and maybe a murderer of his captives and their babies. What a nightmare feeding dead bodies of girls and their babies to the sharks that swim around his island.”

From my view, she seemed to be quite certain about what she was alleging…

So How Was She Connected to Epstein?

Her uncle is reportedly Philip Levine, Mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017, and he’s in the Epstein files too.

Philip’s name appeared in Epstein’s Little Black Book. When that came out, he was quick to deny it, publicly stating he had “no friendship or business relationship” with Jeffrey Epstein.

The recently released Epstein files tell an entirely different story. His name appears over 600 times. The documents depict a close, ongoing relationship between Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Philip Levine. He even sent Epstein words of encouragement during the 2008 case, the one involving the prostitution of minors, and Maxwell slept over at his house on occasion.

That’s not a casual acquaintance. That’s someone who knew exactly who Jeffrey Epstein was, and stood by him anyway.

Here’s just one email that Philip Levine exchanged with Ghislaine Maxwell:

Seems pretty personal to me, and what the heck does “I have my little Columbiana tonight” even mean? Why does it always feel like these people are speaking in code?

I have many questions about Kendra’s email, here’s just a few:

Why did the DOJ include this in the recently released files?

Why did Kendra Levine send this to every 3 letter agency if she didn’t have inside knowledge?

Why was a large portion of this email redacted?

Why hasn’t a journalist interviewed her?

Direct links to the files mentioned above:

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