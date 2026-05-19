Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
5h

Are the Kardashians directly aware ? Fuck yes they know ..what they're doing .. how do you think they can afford $750.00 towels for their children ? And they can feel comfortable doing this because if they get caught (like orange Lumpy) they just lie their way out of it and pay a atty to shut the books at any cost...usually putting it in front if a judge/ court they buy off .....nice they can every once in a while get caught t and make their real colorful attentions obvious (like orange Lumpy )

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AJ's avatar
AJ
5h

“The Drug Trade is among the most profitable in the world and the CIA, DEA, Mossad and all the other “intelligence” agencies are the biggest drug traffickers in the world, and they use “legitimate” companies to move the drugs, and that company gets a cut of the profits.”

Not blaming Afghanistan or Taliban? Back then, it was so easy to wag the dogs when US was in Afghanistan.

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