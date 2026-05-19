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I had something else I wanted to talk about today until I saw this headline:

A Polish man behind more than $9 million worth of cocaine in a shipment of Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand, Skims, has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was arrested as he was driving from the Netherlands to England with 28 pallets of legitimate Skims underwear and clothing. The shipment was legal and neither the exporter nor importer had any involvement in the smuggling, officials said.

The Skims truck was specially modified with a hidden compartment inside the back doors where the packages were concealed.

This mechanism used to hide the cocaine in the truck was described in court as “sophisticated”

First, Konkel said he had no knowledge of the cocaine in the truck. He later, however, admitted to investigators that he agreed to smuggle the drugs in for $5,276.

The Harsh Reality

The Drug Trade is a large part of the global economy. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported in 2009 that it was money from organized crime and drug trafficking that kept the US banking system afloat during the financial collapse of 2008-2009.

Between 2% and 5% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product comes from illicit activities. The US and British jurisdictions are among the five most involved in money laundering, along with Switzerland. The FBI itself estimates that more than $300 billion in illicit funds are processed in the US jurisdiction every year. A similar amount of illicit funds is processed in the European financial system.

This latest slip-up in the Skims department shines a light on how things actually work in the real world. Sure, they claim Skims had no idea the cocaine was there. Is that true? Possibility.

What’s more likely? That the Kardashian clan is a part of the “global elite” who own nearly every cop, district attorney, judge, congressman and president in the entire world. Surely their PR agent can get anybody to claim just about anything.

The Drug Trade is among the most profitable in the world and the CIA, DEA, Mossad and all the other “intelligence” agencies are the biggest drug traffickers in the world, and they use “legitimate” companies to move the drugs, and that company gets a cut of the profits.

Is this the ONLY way the drugs are trafficked? Of course not.

Are the Kardashians involved directly? Highly unlikely.

Do they know this kind of activity is taking place and are they being compensated in some way? Probably.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.